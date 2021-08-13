Rio DeFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.21 or 0.00888192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00107673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043705 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

