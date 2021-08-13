Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.54). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCYX. Aegis reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.12.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.