$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 20,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,505. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11,497.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,455,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,753 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.