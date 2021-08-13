Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 564.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

