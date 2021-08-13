BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 513.8% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.73. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 217,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

