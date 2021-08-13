HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of HUBS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $667.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.53. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $679.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

