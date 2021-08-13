Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 381 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 54.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.15. The stock had a trading volume of 59,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $314.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

