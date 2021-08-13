Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

