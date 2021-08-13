Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.