Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,042. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

