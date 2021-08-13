China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.10. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Greenridge Global upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

