Rate3 (RTE) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $97,445.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.