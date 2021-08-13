PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,167.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,689,970 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

