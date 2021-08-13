$24.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $143.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $165.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.01 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.