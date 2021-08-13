$24.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post sales of $24.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $143.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $165.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $198.01 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

