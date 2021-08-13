Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 540 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 40,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,749. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $1,514,392. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

