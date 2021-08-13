Insider Buying: United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 10,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.22. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

