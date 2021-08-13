The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Shailesh Jejurikar Sells 22,344 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PG stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.65. 381,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,493. The firm has a market cap of $351.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.58.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

