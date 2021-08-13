Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,890. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

