$0.82 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.40. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,710. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

