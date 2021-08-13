$0.82 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.40. The Progressive posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PGR traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $96.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,710. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
