Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

Shares of APYX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,841. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.