Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DARE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 181,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75.

DARE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

