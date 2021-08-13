Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rises By 766.7%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

OTCMKTS PCFBY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Pacific Basin Shipping’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

