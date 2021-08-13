Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 691.5% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMTL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,401,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,123,469. Image Protect has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc, a media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It produces, distributes, contracts, and publishes various content assets for microcap companies and investors, including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, and video news under the Mcap MediaWire name.

