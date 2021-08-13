Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $639.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.00 million and the lowest is $629.40 million. Guess? posted sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. B. Riley raised their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 22,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess? has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Guess? by 60.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 274,889 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.