Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. Vericel posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 592.45 and a beta of 2.09. Vericel has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

