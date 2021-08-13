Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,103.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $11.42 or 0.00024559 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $10,103.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

