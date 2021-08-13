Sun (New) (SUN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.52 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $132.85 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

