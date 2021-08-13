SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SONO has a market capitalization of $12,587.50 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SONO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.42 or 0.99793152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00031624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00361865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00401971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004585 BTC.

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

