Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $447.43. 212,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $447.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

