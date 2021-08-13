Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.70. 125,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

