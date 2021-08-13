Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

Shares of VNLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

