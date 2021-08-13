Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,473 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.45. 232,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.