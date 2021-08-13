Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,884. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.94 and a 12 month high of $105.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.95.

