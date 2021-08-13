1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GOED traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 191,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,688. 1847 Goedeker has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $15.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31.

In related news, Director Ellery Roberts bought 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,744 shares of company stock valued at $77,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

