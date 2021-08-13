Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.27. 18,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,674. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

