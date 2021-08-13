Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vaccitech stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.09. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

VACC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

