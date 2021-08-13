VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Issues Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.49%.

NASDAQ:VTSI traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,526. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VirTra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

