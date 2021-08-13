Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $21.33 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,008 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 2.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $210.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.55. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

