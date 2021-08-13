Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $733.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.40. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

