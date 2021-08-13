Trinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $91,557,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,282,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,738,000 after purchasing an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $76.77. 1,511,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.