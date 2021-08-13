Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 1,195.2% in July

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 1,195.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eisai stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 8,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Eisai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

