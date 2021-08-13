Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Up 1,195.2% in July

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 1,195.2% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Eisai stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 8,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,082. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.32.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
