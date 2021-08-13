Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 8,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

