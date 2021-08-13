Short Interest in Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Grows By 842.2%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 842.2% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RQHTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 235,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Reliq Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 740.09% and a negative return on equity of 790.47%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

