Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $409.48. 180,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.