Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 166,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 187,148 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $20.39. 175,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

