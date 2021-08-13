MicroMoney 24 Hour Volume Reaches $201,138.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. MicroMoney has a market cap of $210,222.69 and $201,138.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

