$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,394. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

