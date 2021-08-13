RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,010. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

