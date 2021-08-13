Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.910 EPS.

Shares of SHC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,188. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

