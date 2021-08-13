Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 891,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,906,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.05% of CAI International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CAI International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:CAI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,515. The firm has a market cap of $970.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

